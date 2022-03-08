CUK organises ‘Honour for Women’ function
Ganderbal: To commemorate International Women’s Day, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in association with the United Kingdom-India Edu and Research Initiative (UKIERI) and Voice for Peace and Justice (VFPJ) organised a function ‘Honour For Women’ at Manasbal here Tuesday.
Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah said that gender equity leads to gender equality which results in women empowerment and sustainable development of the gender. Registrar Prof M Afzal Zargar said that women play an important role in the overall development of society.
Finance Officer Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nikka said that the day seeks to give women equal opportunity and status in society.
WEC chairperson Prof Parveen Pandit highlighted unaddressed issues about women and motivated the gathering to take an active part in challenging the stereotypes and taboos, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievement.
VFPJ Chairman Farooq Ganderbali said that women stand empowered in a civilized society.
Dean School of Education, Syed Zahoor Geelani said that women despite facing several challenges on the professional front had been able to balance their work at home and professional life.