CUK organises ‘Honour for Women’ function

Ganderbal: To commemorate International Women’s Day, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in association with the United Kingdom-India Edu and Research Initiative (UKIERI) and Voice for Peace and Justice (VFPJ) organised a function ‘Honour For Women’ at Manasbal here Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah said that gender equity leads to gender equality which results in women empowerment and sustainable development of the gender. Registrar Prof M Afzal Zargar said that women play an important role in the overall development of society.