CUK PG Students complain of delay in completion of degree

This newspaper received distress calls and emails from the students who complained about the delay by the CUK to complete the degrees on time.

“The university has shown every possible leniency towards the completion of the courses. Our two years are almost over but we are yet to complete the third portion of the course,” a student complained.

The students said the university administration has conveyed them to appear in previous semester exams also which, according to students, will be time consuming.

“Our senior batch will be going into their fourth year in the next month and they still have something pending, all due to the lazy approach of our University,” the students said.

The distressed students said that all other universities conducted online exams in order to save the precious time of the students but no such effort was given by the administration at CUK.

“We are in a state of despair as the University has extended our course unnecessarily,” the student said.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) CUK, Prof. Mehraj Ud Din when contacted attributed the delay to the prevailing situation and said the offline class work was suspended in all the institutions.

“We are aware of the grievance of the students as they approached me with the issue as well,” he said. VC said the university will put in efforts to hold the exams and complete the degrees on time.