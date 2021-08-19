CUK students demand online exam for 2nd semester

“Given the prevailing circumstances, it is natural to feel anxious and concerned about our health. With Covid-19 cases rising across J&K, we request you to conduct our end semester examination through online mode,” reads the student representation.

The exam is scheduled to culminate on September 15.

“We hope your good-self will agree with us that the student community has been the worst-hit victim of the pandemic and the online teaching pedagogy,” it reads.

The aggrieved students said that their counterparts studying at the University of Kashmir (KU), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Sir Syed Memorial (SSM) College, Cluster University, Srinagar and SKAUST were writing their exams through online mode which was in light of the prevailing situation.

“Keeping in view the problems the student community is facing at present, we request your good-self to kindly consider our request of conducting our 2nd semester exams online,” it reads.