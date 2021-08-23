CUK students protest varsity decision to hold offline exams

Srinagar: The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has scheduled offline exams of the students of various departments amid non-availability of hostel and transport facilities for the students.

The move has agitated the students who have opposed the decision to hold offline exams without providing basic facilities to the students.

A group of CUK students Monday staged a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar to oppose the university’s decision.

“We are deprived of basic facilities by the university but at the same time we are forced to appear in offline exams without hostel accommodation and transport facility,” said Nadiya Rashid, a law student of CUK.

She said that the CUK has a number of students coming from far-flung areas of different districts while some students enrolled in the varsity were outside J&K students.