CUK VC flags off student tour to Rajasthan

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, hailed the department for organizing the tour and highlighted the importance of such events in professional courses like Tourism.

He wished the students a safe journey and expressed hope that the tour will enrich the students and will provide necessary practical field exposure to them. He further stated that the tour shall enable the students to develop various faculties required in the discipline of tourism.

Dean, SOBS, Prof. Fayaz Ahmed Nika highlighted the importance of conducting such academic tours for the holistic development of students. “Such tours shall enable them to explore the world and realities of life.”

Tour in charge, Dr. Ramjit, briefed the dignitaries about the programme itinerary and said the students shall be interacting with all the tourism stakeholders including locals, roadside vendors, tourists, administration and other service providers and shall be submitting projects and videos post culmination of the tour. Coordinator, DTS, Dr. Faizan Ashraf Mir thanked the authorities for their support and said the department would conduct more such activities in near future for the benefit of students.