CUK VC flags off student tour to Rajasthan

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah Thursday flagged off the ten-days tourism destination tour for the students of the Department of Tourism Studies (DTS) to Rajasthan.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Farooq Shah said the students should make the best out of this opportunity and come up with viable recommendations for the development of tourism. He stressed exploring the niche tourist circuits of Rajasthan to give a novel perspective into the Tourism products of the region. He asked the students to interact with the locals and gather insights into their culture and traditions.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, hailed the department for organizing the tour and highlighted the importance of such events in professional courses like Tourism.
He wished the students a safe journey and expressed hope that the tour will enrich the students and will provide necessary practical field exposure to them. He further stated that the tour shall enable the students to develop various faculties required in the discipline of tourism.
Dean, SOBS, Prof. Fayaz Ahmed Nika highlighted the importance of conducting such academic tours for the holistic development of students. “Such tours shall enable them to explore the world and realities of life.”
Tour in charge, Dr. Ramjit, briefed the dignitaries about the programme itinerary and said the students shall be interacting with all the tourism stakeholders including locals, roadside vendors, tourists, administration and other service providers and shall be submitting projects and videos post culmination of the tour. Coordinator, DTS, Dr. Faizan Ashraf Mir thanked the authorities for their support and said the department would conduct more such activities in near future for the benefit of students.