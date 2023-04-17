CUK VC, fraternity condole demise of varsity Registrar's brother

The deceased worked as Technical Officer, in the University of Kashmir. In his condolence message, the Vice Chancellor expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Baseer and expressed sympathy with the Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar and the bereaved family. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.

In their separate messages, the senior functionaries and other employees of the university deeply mourned the demise and expressed heartfelt condolences to the Registrar. They prayed for eternal peace to the deceased.