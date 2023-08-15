CUK VC hoists national flag at varsity campus

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath hoisted the National Flag on the 77th Independence Day celebration organised at varsity’s Tulmulla Campus here Tuesday.

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, I/c Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Finance Officer and Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Planning and Development Officer, Prof. Syed Zahoor Geelani, Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of Departments, senior administrative functionaries, faculty members, administrative staff, and security personnel were present during the function.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Ravinder Nath congratulated the staff and the people of the country on the 77th Independence Day. “The best tribute to the freedom fighters is to work tirelessly for the growth, progress and development of the country and for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. CUK Vice Chancellor asked the students and youth to dream big and work for realising the dream of making the country an economic superpower and fully self-reliant in all the key sectors.

About his vision for the university, Prof Ravinder Nath said the university is soon setting up an innovation and incubation center and major reforms on the academics, research and governance front are on the anvil. He said that all the teaching departments are implementing NEP-2020 in letter and spirit and the students are being made part of knowledge creation, as envisioned in the policy. Prof Ravinder Nath said the university is encouraging research which is socially relevant and nationally important and has global impact. He asked the faculty, scholars and students to focus on patents. “Patents will give identity to the CUK,” he added.

Prof Ravinder Nath also called for collaborations with other universities and higher educational institutions of Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country for sharing the resources and technical expertise. He further added that the university will fully utilize the e-samarth modules after customising its requirements.

About the infrastructure development, CUK Vice-Chancellor, said, the 503 acres of University land will be developed on net zero compliance and the buildings will have state-of-the-art facilities for both the students and the staffers. Later, the Vice-Chancellor felicitated five students who had secured first, second and third rank in different competitive events organised by the Department of Students Welfare, under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Programme and flagship programme Meri Maati Mera Desh.

Munazah Fayaz, Zoology bagged the first prize in painting competition while S Biswajita Pani, Teacher Education bagged the second spot and Simun Rout, Int.Bed.Med, won the 3rd position. In the essay competition, Surapratap Kamila, Int. Bed. Med, won the first position and Megha Prakash, Int. Bed.Med, bagged the second spot. The programme was conducted by Asst Reg, Imtiyaz Parray.

The celebrations were also held simultaneously across other campuses including Green Campus (wherein, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka hoisted the flag), Science Campus Nuner (wherein Prof. Abid Ahmad hoisted the tri-color), and Arts Campus Duderhama (wherein Director Campus, Dr. Irfan Alam, unfurled the Tri-Colour) wherein the faculty, students and staff also participated.