CUK VC Prof Mehraj Uddin Mir tops uLektz wall of fame

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) vice chancellor, Prof Mehraj Uddin Mir has been nominated as the first among the “Top 20 Eminent Vice Chancellors of India” for the year 2020 in uLektz Wall of Fame, according to a statement.

According to uLektz, the initiative received thousand plus valid nominations from across India, of which few nominations were shortlisted and finally, over 20 Vice Chancellors were chosen. The vision of this initiative is to honour the efforts taken by the Vice Chancellors for growth of higher education.

uLektz Wall of Fame acknowledges the contributions made by the eminent Vice Chancellors in India towards the development of academic programmes of the university and towards the general administration of the university to ensure efficiency and good order of the university.

The finalists were selected based on the recommendations from the internal team and an eminent independent Jury Panel, with a prefixed criteria, based on various attributes. The jury played a key role in reviewing the candidates’ nominations and selecting the top 20 Vice Chancellors.

Prof Mehraj Uddin Mir thanked uLektz for the recognition and said that the award has been possible due to collaborative approach of faculty members and the administrative staff of the university. The Central University of Kashmir community, including faculty, officers, officials, scholars and students expressed their happiness over the well-recognised and deserved honour for the Vice Chancellor, the statement said.