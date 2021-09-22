CUK, Vigyan Prasar 2-day National Urdu Science Congress begins

Srinagar: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Chancellor, Lt. Gen (Retd) Syed Atta Muhammad Hasnain, Wednesday underscored the need for inculcating scientific temper and knowledge among the school, college and university students, for the overall growth and development of the country.

“Western countries including USA, UK, France, Germany and others have been extremely successful in the scientific advancements and Research and Development as they made it their thrust area and also imparted scientific knowledge and developed temperament in their youth from early age,” Hasnain said in his presidential address, during the inauguration of the two day “National Urdu Science Congress-2021,” organized by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in association with Vigyan Prasar, at Gandhi Bhawan, University of Kashmir here. Hasnain said the research about earthquakes and climatic changes in Jammu and Kashmir were the need of the hour as it falls in the seismic zone. “Everybody remembers the September 2014 deluge and 2005 earthquake and the miseries confronted by the people after these natural calamities. Hence, it is imperative for the science students to undertake research about the same,” Hasnain said. He described Urdu as the 11th major language of the world having its reach across the length and breadth of the globe.

In his address, CUK vice chancellor, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir, gave a detailed account about the CUK functioning and said the varsity, established with 15 other institutions in the year 2009, is marching ahead on the academic front. “The university is presently offering more than 35 programmes through nine Schools of studies and hundreds of students, are pursuing their education through it,” he said adding the university despite facing several constraints on account of infrastructure deficiencies, has adhered to the academic and examination calendar. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir congratulated the School of Media Studies for holding the mega Science Congress. “Translating the scientific research, not only in Urdu, but in other languages is need of the hour so that the youngsters living across the world, get acquainted with the scientific advancements,” he said.

Hundreds of delegates and eminent experts from Jammu and Kashmir, and other parts of the country attended the inaugural function of the Congress, organized under the theme “Science Communication, Popularization and Its Extension (Scope) In Urdu: The Road Ahead.” Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Ahmad, said the first try should be to impart scientific knowledge in Urdu at school and college level. “While writing in Urdu, the technical terms for understanding can be written in English as well,” Ahmad said. He said Kashmiri language, which is old, should also be used for scientific communication. He assured full support to Vigyan Prasar for its endeavour in disseminating the scientific knowledge in Kashmiri language.

Dr Nakul Prasad, Director Vigyan Prasad, said that after the inception of the organisation on October 11, 1989 the aim has been to make scientific knowledge available to masses. “The aim is to reach common people with knowledge in their own language. We need to take this journey forward,” he said, adding that they will also take an initiative at the Vigyan Prasad to make the scientific people available to Kashmiris in the Kashmiri. “We want to teach the importance of science to children and the future generations. We want to develop a scientific tempo among the young people,” Prasad said.