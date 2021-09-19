CUK, Vigyan Prasar to organise ‘National Urdu Science Congress-2021’ from Sep 22

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in association with Vigyan Prasar, Government of India, is organising a two-day ‘National Urdu Science Congress-2021’ at the University of Kashmir (KU), Srinagar from 22nd September 2021.

A statement of CUK issued here said that the theme of the Congress, which would be attended by hundreds of delegates and eminent experts from Jammu and Kashmir, and other parts of the country, is ‘Science Communication, Popularisation and its Extension (Scope) In Urdu: The Road Ahead”.

It said that the purpose of organising the Congress was to promote science and technology in Urdu language.

The statement said that the event would be beneficial as it would help promote Urdu as a language for science and communication and would help in better understanding of the concepts and terminology related to science and technology when promoted through vernacular languages.

It said that the two-day programme would witness a series of events like plenary session, panel discussion, paper presentations, poster-making and model-making competitions on different themes related to science and technology and its promotions through Urdu language.

The statement said that besides, there would be separate technical sessions in which faculty and experts from various institutions and universities were expected to participate and present their papers on different themes.

It said that on the sidelines of the event, 50 mobile teachers, teaching the kids of Gujjar Bakerwals, would also participate in the event.

During the Congress, the delegates would discuss and deliberate upon topics including ‘Science and Urdu Language’, ‘Science film making in Urdu: Scope and Challenges’, ‘Role of Organisation in Scope in Urdu’, ‘Scientific Books and Journals in Urdu’, ‘Importance of Challenge in Urdu Translation’, ‘Role of Scope in Urdu during Covid period’, ‘Importance of Scope in Urdu in Modern Society’, ‘Education System for Creation of Scientific Vision’, ‘Scope in Urdu Through Traditional Media and Performing Arts’ and ‘Scope in Urdu through new Age media’.

According to the Dean School of Media Studies, Prof Shahid Rasool, a poster and science competition for school students of class VI and X, on the themes ‘Environment and Biodiversity’ and ‘Energy and Water’ would also be organised.

He said that the objectives of the Congress was to popularise science and technology in vernacular languages, promote Urdu as a language for science communication, and acknowledge the role and success of Urdu language in promoting science.

Prof Rasool said that the aim was also to explore the extent in which Urdu was used as a medium for science communication by the faculty and the students in different universities and colleges of the country and explore the possibilities of using Urdu as a medium of promoting science and technology in schools and colleges of the country.

He said that around 40 eminent speakers had confirmed their participation including experts from outside Kashmir and added that all the required arrangements had been put in place for the conduct of the congress.