CUK’s DCJ holds puppetry show

The student participants were divided into five groups and each presented the show on the themes related to social issues highlighting “unemployment, dowry as a social evil, child trafficking, drug menace, and media convergence” in Kashmiri, Urdu and English.

Dr. John said, “Traditional media puppetry is the ancient form of storytelling technique mostly used for highlighting local problems and disseminating development messages. Now it has been converging with electronic and new media”.

Senior Prof. Nasir Mirza, who attended the programme as an observer, said, “Puppets are characters that represent someone in real life. They make the audience aware about things and issues by narrating stories.”