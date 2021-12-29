CUK’s Deptt of Management Studies, NIIT hold workshop

Ganderbal: Department of Management Studies (DMS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with NIIT, conducted a workshop on “Business Analytics and AI” at varsity's Green Campus here, for the students of MBA on Wednesday.
According to a press note, the workshop was conducted by Mohammad Anzar Draboo (Deputy Manager, Business Analytics at Pearson), which was attended by the faculty members and students.
Welcoming the guests and the participants, Prof Abdul Gani, highlighted the significance of the workshop, emphasising the importance of analytics in decision making. He advised the students to be more tech savvy as analytical skills are key to remain competitive in the changing business panorama. He informed the participants that the Department is already offering Business Analytics in MBA and assured to include specialized courses like HR analytics, Marketing analytics and financial analytics in future.
Mohammad Anzar Draboo spoke at length about the scope of Business Analytics and the current business needs.
He focused on business analytics based on data visualization and discussed the role of analytics in various spheres of business activities. The workshop was a hands-on training of students on Tableau.
The students were also trained how analytics can be implemented in sound decision-making.