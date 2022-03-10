CUK’s DSW holds seminar on Women in Leadership

Ganderbal: The Department of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a seminar "Women in Leadership" to commemorate the International Women's Day, at varsity’s Green Campus here Thursday.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said, the “empowered women and girls contribute immensely to their families, communities, society and countries at large, creating a domino effect, benefiting everyone.”

He further said that sustainable development cannot be achieved without women empowerment. CUK VC said it is important to celebrate the stories of successful women who lift themselves, families and communities out of economic hardship – women who embody true resilience through their ingenuity, compassion and hard work.

In her address, Women Empowerment Cell (WEC), Chairperson, Prof. Parveen Pandit, said, the real empowerment is when girls and women are able to take important life decisions, including choosing a profession, on their own. She further said that financial independence boosts women’s confidence and self-worth.