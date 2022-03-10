CUK’s DSW holds seminar on Women in Leadership

Ganderbal: The Department of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a seminar "Women in Leadership" to commemorate the International Women's Day, at varsity’s Green Campus here Thursday.
Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said, the “empowered women and girls contribute immensely to their families, communities, society and countries at large, creating a domino effect, benefiting everyone.”
He further said that sustainable development cannot be achieved without women empowerment. CUK VC said it is important to celebrate the stories of successful women who lift themselves, families and communities out of economic hardship – women who embody true resilience through their ingenuity, compassion and hard work.
In her address, Women Empowerment Cell (WEC), Chairperson, Prof. Parveen Pandit, said, the real empowerment is when girls and women are able to take important life decisions, including choosing a profession, on their own. She further said that financial independence boosts women’s confidence and self-worth.
Speaking on the occasion, Professor Media Studies, University of Kashmir, Prof. Sabeha Mufti said, society needs to change its perspectives regarding gender relations and roles.
“Family and parents have a huge role to play in how they raise women and sons. We cannot continue in a lopsided society where sons and daughters are treated differently. Men also have a vital role to play as fathers, husbands, partners and co-workers in a more gender friendly world,” she added.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Shazia Malik of Women’s Studies Centre, University of Kashmir, enumerated about the crucial role played by women in professional and family life.
She said the Kashmiri women are politically conscious and have been on the forefront on occasions having huge political significance in the history of Kashmir. She further said that women empowerment is a continuous and holistic process.
Dean DSW, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Shah said, women empowerment is about equal rights and responsibility. “Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way in which the world perceives that strength,” he added.