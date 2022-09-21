CUK’s Law School holds mock test for Prosecuting Officer posts

Ganderbal: The department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir, at Tulmulla here on Wednesday conducted a mock test for the Prosecuting officer posts.
The "Mock Personality Test/Interview” for the candidates appearing in the J&K Prosecuting officer interview was held by the department and the programme was conducted under the patronage of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M. Afzal Zargar and Dean, SLS, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir.
The mock test/interview was conducted by top experts from academics, prosecution and police including Rajeev Gupta, Principal Secretary, Chief Justice J&K and Ladakh, High Court, Feroz Yehya, Additional SP, Ganderbal, Aijaz Ahmad Wani, CPO, CID, Srinagar, Shafat Ahmad, CPO, Ganderbal and Kursheed Ahmad, Special Public Prosecutor, Pulwama. Many candidates appeared in the mock test during which the aspirants were exposed to various nuances and niceties of facing the interview in a successful manner by the experts. Department Coordinator, Bilal Ahmad Ganai, was the observer and Assistant Prof Dr. Mudasir Bhat, was the convenor of the event.