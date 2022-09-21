CUK’s Law School holds mock test for Prosecuting Officer posts

Ganderbal: The department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir, at Tulmulla here on Wednesday conducted a mock test for the Prosecuting officer posts.

The "Mock Personality Test/Interview” for the candidates appearing in the J&K Prosecuting officer interview was held by the department and the programme was conducted under the patronage of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M. Afzal Zargar and Dean, SLS, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir.