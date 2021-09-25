CUK’s National Science Urdu Congress concludes

Pro Chancellor, Jamia Hamdard, Prof. Syed Iqbal Hasnain stressed on the local initiatives to fight for the challenges thrown by the climate change. He appreciated the CUK for holding the Science Congress and called for organizing more such Science related programmes in future.

Director Vigyan Prasar, Dr Nakul Prshad said that next week they will give the idea of including Kashmiri language in the spread of science knowledge.

Former VC MANUU, Prof. Aslam Pervez, said the language should not be the barrier when it comes to the dissemination of knowledge in science.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said that the University was pleased to see the enthusiastic participation of the people in the initiative. Dean School of Media Studies and Organising Secretary, Prof. (Dr.) Shahid Rasool proposed the vote of thanks and expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the Congress.