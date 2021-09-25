CUK’s National Science Urdu Congress concludes
Srinagar: The two days “National Urdu Science Congress-2021,” organised by the Central University of Kashmir in association with Vigyan Prasar at University of Kashmir concluded here. Hundreds of delegates and eminent experts from J&K and other parts of the country attended valedictory function of the Congress, organised under the theme “Science Communication, Popularization and Its Extension (Scope) In Urdu: The Road Ahead.”
Vice Chancellor CUK, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said, “By imparting science education and giving knowledge back to the society is responsibility of all the educated people and the intellectual class. They might not get monetary benefits in it, but the work is satisfying,” he said while stressing on the need for spread of scientific temper among all classes of society.
Pro Chancellor, Jamia Hamdard, Prof. Syed Iqbal Hasnain stressed on the local initiatives to fight for the challenges thrown by the climate change. He appreciated the CUK for holding the Science Congress and called for organizing more such Science related programmes in future.
Director Vigyan Prasar, Dr Nakul Prshad said that next week they will give the idea of including Kashmiri language in the spread of science knowledge.
Former VC MANUU, Prof. Aslam Pervez, said the language should not be the barrier when it comes to the dissemination of knowledge in science.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said that the University was pleased to see the enthusiastic participation of the people in the initiative. Dean School of Media Studies and Organising Secretary, Prof. (Dr.) Shahid Rasool proposed the vote of thanks and expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the Congress.