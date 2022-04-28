CUK’s SLS, NIT hold Mini TEDX

Ganderbal: Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar organised a one-day mini TEDX Srinagar talks competition in the Moot Court hall of here on Wednesday.
Dr. Anil Kumar, Asst Prof, and co-ordinator of the programme, gave the introduction of the concept of TEDX Talks competition while Mr Bilal Ahmad Ganaie, Asst Prof. and Coordinator of the Department gave his welcome address. The jury members on the occasion were Dr. Shahid Lone, HSS department, Asst Prof. NIT and Dr. Nufazil Altaf, Asst Prof. HSS department NIT.
In his special remarks, Dean SLS, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir, hailed the department for holding such competitions. He felt that the need of hour is constructive, innovative and critical thinking approach of the students pursuing Law.
Dr. Nufazil Altaf, made a formal introduction to the concept of TEDX competition by referring to the role of technology, entertainment and design in higher education. Dr. Altaf gave details as to how students would be selected from the department for participation in the main event conducted by the TEDX. The parameters for the selection were based on the content and presentation of the participants.
Lastly, Dr. Shahid Lone explained in detail the concept of TEDX talks competition which will give opportunity to students on bigger platforms to perform and express themselves.
Pabhakar, student from NIT Srinagar presented vote of thanks.