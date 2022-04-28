CUK’s SLS, NIT hold Mini TEDX

Ganderbal: Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar organised a one-day mini TEDX Srinagar talks competition in the Moot Court hall of here on Wednesday.

Dr. Anil Kumar, Asst Prof, and co-ordinator of the programme, gave the introduction of the concept of TEDX Talks competition while Mr Bilal Ahmad Ganaie, Asst Prof. and Coordinator of the Department gave his welcome address. The jury members on the occasion were Dr. Shahid Lone, HSS department, Asst Prof. NIT and Dr. Nufazil Altaf, Asst Prof. HSS department NIT.