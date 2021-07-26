CUK’s SLS signs MoU with DSNU

Ganderbal: School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) and Damodaram Sanjivayya National University (DSNU), Visakhapatnam agreed to work together to promote legal research in India.
In a statement the Varsity said that the two institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 25, 2021, for future collaborative academic assignments. The MoU offers students and faculty opportunities for exchange and further advancement in legal research and will create opportunities for academic interactions, particularly, exchange of ideas and course materials.
Speaking from Visakhapatnam, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir stressed for such agreements to achieve academic excellence and said, the National Education Policy stresses on collaborative teaching and research. “The MoU is a step to achieve the goals of NEP,” he said.
On the occasion, Damodaram Sanjivayya National University, Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Surya Prakash expressed gratitude and hoped that the agreement will be implemented in letter and spirit.
Dean, SLS, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, revealed that SLS in the recent past signed MoUs with other reputed legal institutions in India. “These collaborations include student and faculty mobility, short-term programmes, joint conferences and research opportunities, etc.” However, he expressed willingness that besides other things, such MoUs must stress more on offering innovative courses in collaboration.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, also mentioned that MoUs are a bridge for the exchange of faculty and students besides cooperation in academic programmes.
Prof. Balraj Chauhan, founder VC, Dharmashastra National University, Prof V.R.C Krishnaiah, former Head and Dean Sri Venkateswara University, Shri A. Satya Prasad, Former Advocate General AP and Prof K Madhusudana Rao Registrar, DSNU, CUK’s Director R&D, Prof. Farooq A Shah, Dean Media Studies, Prof. (Dr.) Shahid Rasool, Director DIQA, Prof. Wali Muhammad Shah, and other SLS faculty members attended the online meeting.