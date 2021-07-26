CUK’s SLS signs MoU with DSNU

Ganderbal: School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) and Damodaram Sanjivayya National University (DSNU), Visakhapatnam agreed to work together to promote legal research in India.

In a statement the Varsity said that the two institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 25, 2021, for future collaborative academic assignments. The MoU offers students and faculty opportunities for exchange and further advancement in legal research and will create opportunities for academic interactions, particularly, exchange of ideas and course materials.

Speaking from Visakhapatnam, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir stressed for such agreements to achieve academic excellence and said, the National Education Policy stresses on collaborative teaching and research. “The MoU is a step to achieve the goals of NEP,” he said.

On the occasion, Damodaram Sanjivayya National University, Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Surya Prakash expressed gratitude and hoped that the agreement will be implemented in letter and spirit.