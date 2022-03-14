CUK’s WEC, DLSA organise seminar

Ganderbal: Women’s Empowerment Committee (WEC), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), Ganderbal, celebrated International Women’s Day by organising a seminar on “Gender Equality and Empowerment Towards sustainable Change,” here Monday.
In his presidential remarks, Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah emphasized that women are equal partners, but their representation is less due to reasons including female foeticide, infanticide, violence and deprivation of rights.
“Women should have a place in decision making. We need to ensure equity so that they (women) can excel in every field. They need to be given a level playing field, for that change in mindset is needed,” he said.
Prof. Shah added, “biologically women can be different, but they are not weak. They have been bestowed with innumerable traits like endurance, perseverance, sympathy, empathy, care, emotions, sentiments etc. which are the key for sustainable development.”
In his special remarks, Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, stressed that men and women have been given due rights in all religions as well as in the Constitution.
“Both genders are important. We need to have a gender-neutral world, and patriarchy has to be shunned away. There is a requirement of a transformational society and for that awareness is important.”
He further added, “If we have to empower humanity, then empowerment of women is the key. Respect, honor and dignity is the key for empowerment then only we can think of a gender-neutral world.”
In his remarks, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nika, emphasized that there can be no world without women as they constitute an integral part of the human resource.
“Religion has a space for respecting the dignity of women, but unfortunately the social structure we are having has social favouritism and this is the thing we need to ponder about.” He further said the need of hour is security and empowerment, as women already have human rights, but they need to be safeguarded.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) and Judge District Court Ganderbal, Tabasum Wani highlighted that the event was organised as an initiative under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav.
She said the objective of the event was to generate awareness about the challenges women are facing on different fronts. She also informed the participants about the legal provisions for ensuring women empowerment.
In her remarks, former Chairperson (WEC) and consultant AAA, Prof Parveen Pandit, talked about the contribution of women in the growth and development of the nation.
“However, the efforts of women go unrecognized especially in the unorganized sector and in the organized sector her share is meager.” She also talked about the sustainable goals and the practical difficulties thereof.