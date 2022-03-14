CUK’s WEC, DLSA organise seminar

In his presidential remarks, Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah emphasized that women are equal partners, but their representation is less due to reasons including female foeticide, infanticide, violence and deprivation of rights.

“Women should have a place in decision making. We need to ensure equity so that they (women) can excel in every field. They need to be given a level playing field, for that change in mindset is needed,” he said.

Prof. Shah added, “biologically women can be different, but they are not weak. They have been bestowed with innumerable traits like endurance, perseverance, sympathy, empathy, care, emotions, sentiments etc. which are the key for sustainable development.”