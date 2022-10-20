Cultural and Folks artists call on LG

Srinagar: A joint delegation of National Cultural Artists of Jammu and Kashmir and All J&K Folk Artists Association today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.
The delegation headed by Gulzar Ahmad Bhat apprised the Lt Governor of various issues related to the promotion of cultural activities in the UT, and other welfare issues of the artists.
A delegation of Nandi Farmers Association Anantnag led by Sheikh Muzaffar, President, J&K Nationalist People’s Front also called on the Lt Governor and projected their demands pertaining to restoration of Nandi Canal, installation of Drinking Water Tank at HP Bagh and water supply at Khandi Pahari.
The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegations that all their genuine issues and demands would be taken up for examination and early redressal.