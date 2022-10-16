Cultural event held in Sopore

The keynote address on “HERITAGE & Atiqa Bano '' was presented by GN Atish while Columnist Dr Maruf Shah read a paper on Atiqa Bano's role in reviving the culture and heritage.

Salim Beg described the event as historical and sought people's support in the conservation of its artefacts.

Amin Bhat president AMK assured the gathering that AMK will play its role in the preservation of Kashmir's rich cultural heritage.

On the occasion 3 prominent personalities of G N Atish, Shahnaz Rasheed & Wahid Jilani were awarded MEERAS AWARDS for their contribution to preserving the culture and heritage.