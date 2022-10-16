Cultural event held in Sopore

Srinagar: Meeras MAHAL Sopore in collaboration with INTACH and under the patronage of Adbi Markaz Kamraz observed the 5th death anniversary of prominent lady late Atiqa Bano @Behenji as MEERAS DAY at Meeras MAHAL Sopore today.
A galaxy of heritage and culture activists were present on the occasion which included INTACH Kashmir chapter convener, Salim Beg, Span Foundation New Delhi chairperson, Jaspreer Kour; Com Secretary, Dr GN Itoo, chairperson Municipal Council Sopore, Massarat Kar , President Adabi Markaz Kamraz, M Amin Bhat; Chairman Civil Society Sopore, Rashid Parveen, President Traders Federation, executive members of AMK & veteran writers and intellectual GN Aataish and Shahnaz Rashid.
The keynote address on “HERITAGE & Atiqa Bano '' was presented by GN Atish while Columnist Dr Maruf Shah read a paper on Atiqa Bano's role in reviving the culture and heritage.
Salim Beg described the event as historical and sought people's support in the conservation of its artefacts.
Amin Bhat president AMK assured the gathering that AMK will play its role in the preservation of Kashmir's rich cultural heritage.
On the occasion 3 prominent personalities of G N Atish, Shahnaz Rasheed & Wahid Jilani were awarded MEERAS AWARDS for their contribution to preserving the culture and heritage.