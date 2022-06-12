Curfew continues on 4th day in Doda, Kishtwar Districts

Bhadarwah, : Indefinite curfew which was imposed on Thursday evening continued on 4th day in Doda and Kishtwar Districts on Sunday while restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC also remained in effect in Ramban, after a social media post and hate speech video of an individual created communal tension and widespread protests in the area.

Authorities have also snapped broadband and mobile internet services in all the three districts of Chenab Region including Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar as a precautionary measure.

Sources said the district administrations were making efforts to defuse the situation by holding meetings with religious heads and prominent citizens from both communities.