Curfew continues on 4th day in Doda, Kishtwar Districts

Bhadarwah, : Indefinite curfew which was imposed on Thursday evening continued on 4th day in Doda and Kishtwar Districts on Sunday while restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC also remained in effect in Ramban, after a social media post and hate speech video of an individual created communal tension and widespread protests in the area.
Authorities have also snapped broadband and mobile internet services in all the three districts of Chenab Region including Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar as a precautionary measure.
Sources said the district administrations were making efforts to defuse the situation by holding meetings with religious heads and prominent citizens from both communities.
Authorities also decided to keep an aerial watch on Bhadarwah town. Army's 4 Rashtriya Rifles unit based at Bhadarwah used drones in different parts of the town to keep strict vigil on the activities in the interior areas.
Meanwhile,one person was arrested for allegedly stoking communal tension in the town.
The accused Aadil Gafoor Ganai was arrested from his house during an early morning raid on Sunday by police at Chinar Mohalla locality, officials said.
They said Ganai is accused of delivering an inflammatory speech from Markazi Jamia Masjid Bhaderwah on June 9 during a protest rally against recent remarks on Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by two now-suspended BJP leaders and social media posts by a few local right-wing activists in their support.
A police official said there was no untoward incident reported from anywhere in both Doda and Kishtwar districts.