Curfew, restrictions continue in parts of Chenab Valley

Bhaderwah: A curfew clamped in parts of Chenab valley of Jammu region continued to be in force on Saturday even as efforts were intensified to defuse communal tension.
Prominent citizens from both the communities requested the government to take strict action against “mischievous elements” bent on disturbing peace.
However, the broadband and mobile internet services remained suspended in several areas, including Bhaderwah, Kishtwar towns and almost the entire Ramban district, as a precautionary measure. From Ramban district, however, the restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC were lifted by the administration.
Tension had mounted in Bhaderwah township of Doda district and some areas of nearby Kishtwar district of Chenab valley region, prompting the authorities to impose restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC late Thursday evening.
Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC were strictly enforced in the neighbouring Ramban district also the next day.
A curfew was clamped in Bhaderwah and some other parts of Doda district along with Kishtwar town as a precautionary measure, the officials said, adding that barring a stone-pelting incident in Bhaderwah, there was no untoward incident reported from anywhere.They said students appearing in the bi-annual Class 12 final examinations were allowed through the curfew-bound areas on furnishing their admit cards.
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Sunil Gupta went round Bhaderwah town along with a contingent of police personnel and asked people to stay indoors.
A women personnel contingent was also deployed in the town, the officials said, adding that efforts were intensified to defuse the tension by encouraging meetings between senior citizens of the two communities.
One such meeting was held in Bhaderwah town under the chairmanship of District Development Council (DDC) chairman D S Kotwal, in which members of the Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha and representatives of the Sarafa Jamia Masjid Committee participated and assured full cooperation to the administration in dealing with mischievous elements.
“The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, and the participants unanimously requested for stern action against mischievous elements bent upon disturbing peace,” Jamia Masjid Committee president Imtiaz-ur-Rehman Bhat said. Deputy president of Dharam Sabha Manoj Kotwal said some elements were misusing social media to drive a wedge between the two communities and this needed to be dealt with “iron hands.”
