Curfew, restrictions continue in parts of Chenab Valley

Bhaderwah: A curfew clamped in parts of Chenab valley of Jammu region continued to be in force on Saturday even as efforts were intensified to defuse communal tension.

Prominent citizens from both the communities requested the government to take strict action against “mischievous elements” bent on disturbing peace.

However, the broadband and mobile internet services remained suspended in several areas, including Bhaderwah, Kishtwar towns and almost the entire Ramban district, as a precautionary measure. From Ramban district, however, the restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC were lifted by the administration.