CUS initiates examination reforms to boost efficiency

Srinagar: The Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) has initiated various reforms in its examination sector which will boost efficiency in the conduct of examination and expedite the declaration of results of the students as well.
The interventions have been made in order to make the examinations hassle free for the students and avoid “unnecessary” inconveniences faced by the students.
One of the major reforms initiated by the CUS includes linking the submission of examination forms with the submission of the internal practical awards of the students by their respective colleges.
“A student will not be able to submit his examination form unless his or her internal practical award is submitted to the University by the concerned teacher of the college. By this we will ensure that internal awards of all the students are submitted by the colleges before the commencement of the exams,” Controller Examination CUS, Prof Khurshid Mir told Greater Kashmir.
He said once the awards are submitted by all the colleges on time the students will not face any inconveniences after declaration of the results.
“Till now, many students were shown NA (not available) against their result which put them in trouble. Their result was kept awaited due to non submission of their internal award by the colleges or due to some negligence by the students (at times),” he said.
Earlier, scores of students would complain of “unnecessary inconvenience” caused by the University or the concerned constituent colleges of the Cluster University due to which the result was not declared on time.
“Now there will be no such complaints or inconveniences faced by the students on account of this as the submission of examination form will be linked with the submission of their internal awards. At the time of submission of the examination form, a student will get notified about submission of his internal awards,” Prof Khurshid said.
Also, the University has decided to do away with the manual preparation of the external award sheets of the students with an aim to expedite declaration of the result.
For this, the CUS has created a separate online portal for the evaluators to update the awards directly (online) on the portal which will be automatically updated on the result module of the University.
“Unlike previous years, the evaluators will not submit manual award sheets of the students after evaluating the answer scripts but he will be provided a Login ID through which he will directly upload the awards on the portal which is linked with the result module,” the controller examination CUS said. “This will expedite the declaration of the result,” he said.
These examination reforms will benefit around 8000 students- 7320 students enrolled in UnderGraduate (UG) courses in the constituent colleges of the CUS and 680 students enrolled in different five-year integrated courses offered by the University.
“Besides UG programmes we offer admission in 17 different five-year integrated programmes with an intake capacity of 40 students each (30 + 10 self financed seats),” the controller said.