CUS initiates examination reforms to boost efficiency

Srinagar: The Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) has initiated various reforms in its examination sector which will boost efficiency in the conduct of examination and expedite the declaration of results of the students as well.

The interventions have been made in order to make the examinations hassle free for the students and avoid “unnecessary” inconveniences faced by the students.

One of the major reforms initiated by the CUS includes linking the submission of examination forms with the submission of the internal practical awards of the students by their respective colleges.