Customers rue lax implementation of vegetable, fruit rates fixed by FCS&CA

Srinagar: The implementation of revised rate lists for fruits and vegetables notified by the Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has proved to be a damp squib across markets in Kashmir.
The retailers attribute the violation of the revised rates notified by the FCSCA department to the high prices of vegetables fixed by the wholesalers.
“The wholesale rate of vegetables is higher than what has been fixed for retailers. Unless the department regulates the wholesale rates, the rates will not get regulated on ground and consumers will continue to suffer,” said Mudasir Ahmad, a vegetable vendor in Baramulla.
The department on Tuesday issued a revised rate list of vegetables and fruits to prevent overcharging and fleecing of consumers by the shopkeepers.
However a day later, it was observed that the revised rate list was yet to be implemented in the markets as the essentials and eatables are still being sold at exorbitant rates in blatant violation of the new rates fixed by the government.
As per the new rate list, the rate of tomatoes has been fixed at Rs 40 per kg but is still sold at Rs 50 in the market.
Similarly, the rate onion has been fixed at Rs 30 per kg which is, however, sold at Rs 40 and in violation of the new rate list.
Most vegetable vendors are selling the eatables at exorbitant rates saying that they purchase vegetables from wholesalers at higher rates than fixed for retailers by the FCSCA department.
“The rate of Peas has been fixed as Rs 50 per kg but we sell it at Rs 70 because the wholesalers sell it to retailers at Rs 62 per kilogram. That is why the revised rates are not implemented on ground,” said Showkat Ahmad, a vegetable vendor from Sopore.
The rate of Shimla Mirch has been fixed as Rs 55 but the wholesale rate of the same item is Rs 62 per kilogram.
Similarly, the rate of Beans has been fixed as Rs 65 per kg which however is sold at Rs 80 by the retailers. “The wholesale rate of Beans is Rs 73 per kilogram and how is it possible for us to sell it at Government fixed rate when we purchase it at higher price,” Ahmad said.
Surprisingly, the revised rate list has no mention about the rate of lemon which is being sold at Rs 320 per kilogram. “The government should adopt a mechanism wherein the rates will get regulated at Vegetable Mandis. Otherwise issuing the rate list for retailers seems mere an eye wash,” said Nadeem Khan, a local resident of Baramulla.
Director FCS&CA Department, Kashmir Abdul Salam Mir when contacted told Greater Kashmir that all the price of vegetables and fruits was fixed after taking wholesale rates into consideration.
“The revised rates were notified on the basis of the wholesale rates of all items. So the rates have to be implemented on ground without any violation,” Abdul Salam Mir said. “Rates of lemon and other fruits and vegetables were not available with wholesalers but will be fixed within a day or two,” he said.
He said the checking squads of the FCSCA department will be pressed to control the illegal inflation by shopkeepers.
“We will ensure that revised rates are implemented in letter and spirit,” he said.