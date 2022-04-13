Customers rue lax implementation of vegetable, fruit rates fixed by FCS&CA

The department on Tuesday issued a revised rate list of vegetables and fruits to prevent overcharging and fleecing of consumers by the shopkeepers.

However a day later, it was observed that the revised rate list was yet to be implemented in the markets as the essentials and eatables are still being sold at exorbitant rates in blatant violation of the new rates fixed by the government.

As per the new rate list, the rate of tomatoes has been fixed at Rs 40 per kg but is still sold at Rs 50 in the market.

Similarly, the rate onion has been fixed at Rs 30 per kg which is, however, sold at Rs 40 and in violation of the new rate list.

Most vegetable vendors are selling the eatables at exorbitant rates saying that they purchase vegetables from wholesalers at higher rates than fixed for retailers by the FCSCA department.