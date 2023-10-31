CWC conducts inspection of child care institutions

Srinagar: The District Level Inspection Committee has undertaken the inspection of Child Care Institutions (CCIs)

across District Srinagar under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The inspection commenced on October 17, 2023, and successfully concluded on October 31, 2023.

“District Srinagar hosts a total of 15 registered Child Care Institutions. In addition to these, a few CCIs have submitted applications for registration, while a number of institutions are yet to initiate this process,” CWC said in a statement.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Srinagar has issued a stern warning to unregistered CCIs, emphasising the imperative need to initiate and complete the registration process. Failure to comply will result in necessary legal actions being taken against non-compliant institutions.