CWC cracks whip on unregistered childcare institutions in Srinagar

Srinagar: Soon after closing one of the orphanages, the Child Welfare committee (CWC), Srinagar has swung into action against the un-registered child care institutions functioning in the district.

According to the data accessed by Greater Kashmir, there are a total 21 child care institutions in Srinagar district. Of 21 institutions, five are government run and 16 are operated by NGOS.

According to the data, there are 700 children registered with these child care institutions. Out of 700, 150 are girls and the remaining 550 are boys.

Recently, after conducting the inspection in 10 child care institutions in Srinagar district, five of them were found operating without proper registration, with one even failing to meet the required standards and subsequently being closed down.