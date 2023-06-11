CWC cracks whip on unregistered childcare institutions in Srinagar
Srinagar: Soon after closing one of the orphanages, the Child Welfare committee (CWC), Srinagar has swung into action against the un-registered child care institutions functioning in the district.
According to the data accessed by Greater Kashmir, there are a total 21 child care institutions in Srinagar district. Of 21 institutions, five are government run and 16 are operated by NGOS.
According to the data, there are 700 children registered with these child care institutions. Out of 700, 150 are girls and the remaining 550 are boys.
Recently, after conducting the inspection in 10 child care institutions in Srinagar district, five of them were found operating without proper registration, with one even failing to meet the required standards and subsequently being closed down.
Notices have been issued to the remaining four unregistered institutes, urging them to initiate the registration process within a specified time period of 15 to 30 days.
According to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Section 41, that all institutions, whether operated by the State Government or voluntary/non-governmental organisations, intended for housing children in need of care and protection of children in conflict with the law, must be registered under this Act, regardless of whether they received grants from the Central or State Government.
Dr Khair-un-Nisa, Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee Srinagar told Greater Kashmir that at least 12 children were rescued from the orphanage, which are now under the custody of CWC.
“The other four unregistered institutes have been given notice to register themselves with the department. These child care institutes have been given a time period of 15 to 1 month,” she said.
She said that if any institute will not apply for the registration process, then under section 42, action will be taken against them. “ They will be put behind bars for a year and have to pay a fine of one lakh.”
“The role of child care institutions is to provide a safe, secure and family environment to the children. Abandoned, surrendered, orphan, victim of abuse, conflict children are registered in these orphanages. We have certain provisions for these enrolled children like sponsorship (in which we can sponsor), adoption or foster care, “she said.
Dr Nisa said that the child care institutions must adhere to strict guidelines and regulations to maintain their registration status.
“Failure to comply with the registration process could result in severe consequences under Section 42 of the law. Institutions that fail to apply for registration within the stipulated time frame may face legal action, including imprisonment for up to one year and a hefty fine of Rs. 1 lakh,” she said.
She said that the recent actions taken by the Department of Child Welfare reflect its commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of vulnerable children.
“By ensuring that child care institutions meet the necessary standards and operate within the legal framework, the department aims to create a better future for every child in Srinagar District, “she said.
CWC has also asked the public to report any concerns or information regarding unregistered child care institutions or child welfare issues to their helpline.