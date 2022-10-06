Cyber Crime awareness programme held in Sopore

Srinagar: Police in Sopore have organised Cyber Crime Awareness programmes at Police Station Tarzoo and Police Station Dangiwacha. These Cyber Crime awareness programmes were chaired by the Station House Officers at their respective Police Stations.
These programmes were organised with the motive of generating awareness among vulnerable age groups about ill effects of Cyber Crime and to seek cooperation of the society in eradicating the social evils prevailing in the society.
On these occasions, the chairing officers highlighted the role of school and college management in identification of substance abusers and their role in remedial measures thereof. Emphasis was also given to the psychological and social aspects of Cyber Crime during these programmes. All participants pledged to never indulge in any kind of substance abuse.
The participants appreciated the role of Police for conducting such awareness programmes and building a bridge of trust between police and the youth.