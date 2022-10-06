Cyber Crime awareness programme held in Sopore

Srinagar: Police in Sopore have organised Cyber Crime Awareness programmes at Police Station Tarzoo and Police Station Dangiwacha. These Cyber Crime awareness programmes were chaired by the Station House Officers at their respective Police Stations.

These programmes were organised with the motive of generating awareness among vulnerable age groups about ill effects of Cyber Crime and to seek cooperation of the society in eradicating the social evils prevailing in the society.