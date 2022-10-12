Cyber Crime programme organised in Handwara

During the programme, the chairing officer briefed the participants about various types of “cyber threats/crimes such as identity theft, credit card fraud, data stealing, cyber stalking, Pornography, OTP frauds etc.” He advised the participants to adopt safe browsing habits, to avoid suspicious websites while surfing the internet.

He also appealed to the participants not to share OTPs or bank account details and passwords with anyone.

He also explained the ways to adopt precautionary measures while conducting internet banking and online transactions.

Moreover, the participants were also cautioned against accepting friend requests from unknown persons or chatting with unauthenticated persons on social media.

At the end, participants appreciated the efforts of the Police for organising cyber awareness programme and spreading awareness about various cyber-crimes among the common masses.