Cyber police arrests 2 for ‘fraud’

Jammu: Cyber Police Jammu today nabbed two fraudsters in Rs 3, 30, 000 online cyber fraud case of issuance of visa to Dubai for son of complainant from Safakadal Srinagar.

A spokesperson said that Cyber Police Station Jammu has succeeded in apprehending two fraudsters involved in Rs 3, 30,000 online cyber fraud case. The arrested persons have been identified as Irshad Ahmed, son of Gulzar Ahmed Nadaf, resident of Sarai Safa Kadal in Srinagar and Mohammed Tahir Khan, son of Abdul Gani Khan, resident of Watal Kadal Safakadal, Srinagar.

The spokesperson said that on September 8, they received a complaint from Sajjad Hussain son of Ghulam Mustafa Shah, resident of Dool in Kishtwar at Cyber Police Station Jammu in which he claimed that he was duped by unknown fraudsters on the pretext of issuance of visa to Dubai for son of complainant.