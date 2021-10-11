Cyber police arrests 2 for ‘fraud’

Jammu: Cyber Police Jammu today nabbed two fraudsters in Rs 3, 30, 000 online cyber fraud case of issuance of visa to Dubai for son of complainant from Safakadal Srinagar.
A spokesperson said that Cyber Police Station Jammu has succeeded in apprehending two fraudsters involved in Rs 3, 30,000 online cyber fraud case. The arrested persons have been identified as Irshad Ahmed, son of Gulzar Ahmed Nadaf, resident of Sarai Safa Kadal in Srinagar and Mohammed Tahir Khan, son of Abdul Gani Khan, resident of Watal Kadal Safakadal, Srinagar.
The spokesperson said that on September 8, they received a complaint from Sajjad Hussain son of Ghulam Mustafa Shah, resident of Dool in Kishtwar at Cyber Police Station Jammu in which he claimed that he was duped by unknown fraudsters on the pretext of issuance of visa to Dubai for son of complainant.
"The complainant desperately in need of visa for his son got trapped in the luring offer and consequently lost Rs 3, 30, 000 in multiple transactions," the spokesperson added.
During the course of investigation cyber police succeeded in identifying the fraudsters. SP Cyber Police Station after ascertaining the location of the accused persons deputed dedicated team to apprehend the accused persons.
The deputed team acting swiftly arrested the accused from Safakadal Srinagar. The accused persons were brought at Cyber Police Station Jammu and produced before the competent court and obtained police remand. Police are also searching for other fraudsters involved in the commission of the offence.
Further sustained questioning of the arrested accused persons by the Police are going on to ascertain involvement of other accused into the case. A case FIR No 25 of 2021 under section 66D IT Act, 420, 120.B IPC has been registered at Cyber Police Station Jammu.