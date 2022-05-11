Cyber police questions accused in online harassment of PSAJK president

When confronted, the accused broke down and accepted that he had started an online campaign of sorts to malign the private schools and the PSAJK.

“When asked for any valid reason or if he had any evidence based complaint against the association, he said that he had none. He had done it partly for making fun of private schools and partly out of frustration of losing job,” said a spokesperson of PSAJK.

Police too asked the accused if he had any genuine complaint against the Association, but he couldn’t produce any such complaint. “We have a solid grievance redressal mechanism through which anybody can reach us in case of any genuine problem.

We too asked the person to tell us about his problem so that we will address it. But he had no such grievance against the association and had started the online harassment and maligning of our office bearers by misusing the right of expression on social media,” said the spokesperson.