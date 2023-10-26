Cybercrime awareness programme conducted

Srinagar: To make the general public aware about Cyber Crime, Police in Kulgam organised Cyber awareness day cum Cyber Jagrukta programme at Police station Qazigund, a press release said.

The programme was chaired by SHO Police station Qazigund and was attended by respectable citizens of YK Pora, Nassu, Badragund and other adjacent areas. The main motive behind conducting such programme is to provide awareness of cyber frauds among the general public.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairing officer advised the participants to adopt safe browsing habits to avoid suspicious websites while surfing the internet.