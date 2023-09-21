Damaged Lolab bridge poses threat to commuters

Kupwara: The residents of Lolab are expressing resentment against the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department for failing to repair the steel bridge at Badibera Gangbok in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, causing hardships to the people of several villages.

The residents said that the bridge had developed a big hole and if not repaired immediately, could cause loss of lives.

“We are unable to figure out why the authorities are watching as mute spectators and doing nothing to repair the bridge,” said Irshad Ahmad, a local.

The drivers plying their vehicles on the bridge said that they fear for their lives while crossing the bridge as it has developed a big hole.