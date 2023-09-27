Damaged wooden makeshift bridge poses threat to Handwara village residents

Kupwara: The residents of Warpora, Magam in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to construct a concrete bridge in their village over Nallah Kanihama due to which they are suffering.

The residents said that four years back, they put up a makeshift wooden bridge but a few months back that was damaged, resulting in injuries to a woman. They said despite this, much to their disappointment, the authorities did not come to their rescue.

The residents said that the bridge once constructed would connect dozens of villages and most importantly people might heave a sigh of relief as their orchards lie on the other side of Nallah Kanihama.

“Construction of the bridge will certainly ease the sufferings of the locals who otherwise are forced to shoulder spray motors and other things to reach their orchards. It will also lessen expenses and will be a big boost to the horticulture sector,” said Yasir Ahmad, a local youth.

“Due to the damaged makeshift bridge, people are forced to take a long route via a nearby village to reach their destination. People travel 3 km by foot to reach their destination,” Yasir said. The residents said that they brought this issue to the notice of the concerned department numerous times but nothing had been done so far, thereby dashing their hopes of seeing a concrete bridge.

They have now sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Ayushi Sudan in this regard so that the hardships faced by the people end.