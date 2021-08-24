Darakhshan Andrabi calls on Union MoS Home

Andrabi suggested many amendments needed in the Central Waqf Act and requested the Home ministry to take up the act for review with the Union Law Ministry so that it is made more effective and potent enough to deal with the issue of misuse, encroachments and grabbing of the Waqf assets throughout the country.

She also suggested some necessary features for the constitution of J&K Waqf Act which could ensure healthy management of the “ailing Waqf management system in J&K”.

Andrabi submitted half a dozen plans for the education sector in J&K ranging from university-level to the primary-level for implementation in the coming days.

Proposal of water-bodies management in J&K was also discussed at length during the meeting.

The National Green Tribunal had issued a notice to J&K government recently for not restoring the glory of water-bodies in J&K.

Andrabi submitted her proposal to the minister regarding the incentives for the industrial sector of J&K. She also discussed the return of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits to Kashmir and submitted her suggestions for a holistic approach to execute the plan.

The statement said that the union minister Rai thanked Andrabi for her feedback and assured that these proposals would be studied seriously and necessary action taken.