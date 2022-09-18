Darakhshan Andrabi slams previous Govts for mismanagement of Waqf properties

Srinagar: Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi slammed previous Governments for mismanagement of Wakf properties. She said that the Waqf Board will formulate an action plan for productive utilisation of assets in Chenab Valley.

She made these remarks during the tour to Ramban district to inspect many properties and assets of the J&K Waqf Board at Ramban and Banihal.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Ramban Mussarat Islam, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi visited many sites of Waqf and took stock of the utility and productivity of these assets. Dr Andrabi met many public delegations and discussed Waqf management-related issues with them.

Waqf Board Chairperson thanked the Deputy Commissioner for his assurance to help the Board in ground verification of the status of assets so that a faultless digital record base is created in the district.

“Waqf assets in Chenab valley have suffered a lot during past decades and we have decided to formulate a potent action plan to make Waqf properties & assets in the Valley productive,” said Dr Darakhshan.

She said that due to the negligence and faulty management of the earlier administrations, Waqf properties and assets have suffered a huge loss and “we are committed to correct the faults so that no scope for any such mismanagement remains in the system.”

“Physical verification of the assets and the digitization of records will be done soon with the help of the district administration and we will ensure that each and every property is converted into a productive unit,” said Waqf Board Chairperson.