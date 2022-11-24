Darakhshan Andrabi visits Kupwara schools

Srinagar: The Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board today visited Kupwara and met the Deputy Commissioner Doifode Sagar Dattatray and discussed the details of the novel project ‘Zimmedari’ with him.

According to a press note, shee also met the team of Parimal Foundation who is executing the ‘Zimmedari’ project in Kupwara District.

Dr Andrabi hailed the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner for beginning this novel project in Kupwara district.

‘Zimmedari’ is a project of filling the infrastructural gaps in schools and also regarding uplifting the academic environment in the rural schools.

This project has been launched in Kupwara District in collaboration with the famed Parimal Foundation.