Darakhshan Andrabi visits Kupwara schools

Srinagar: The Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board today visited Kupwara and met the Deputy Commissioner Doifode Sagar Dattatray and discussed the details of the novel project ‘Zimmedari’ with him.
According to a press note, shee also met the team of Parimal Foundation who is executing the ‘Zimmedari’ project in Kupwara District.
Dr Andrabi hailed the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner for beginning this novel project in Kupwara district.
‘Zimmedari’ is a project of filling the infrastructural gaps in schools and also regarding uplifting the academic environment in the rural schools.
This project has been launched in Kupwara District in collaboration with the famed Parimal Foundation.
Accompanied by the team of Parimal Foundation, Kupwara District Education Department teams, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi & the Deputy Commissioner D S Dattatray visited many schools in the district to inspect the initiatives taken under the project to transform the school environment.
Magistrate of Waqf Board Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin also accompanied the team.
Dr Andrabi visited Boys Higher Secondary School Kupwara, Girls High School Drugmulla and Boys Higher Secondary School Sogam and took stock of the Project assessment, vision of transformation & upliftment of schools.
She talked to teachers, educational experts, students, parents and district administration representatives.