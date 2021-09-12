Darakhshan urges KU to set up Sharda Studies Centre

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Darakhshan Andrabi Sunday urged the University of Kashmir (KU) to set up Sharda Studies Centre.

Presiding over a one-day seminar ‘Exploring Sharda Civilisation’ organised by the ‘Save Sharda Mission’ at Baramulla, Andrabi, who is also the chairwoman of Waqf Development Committee of the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, said Sharda and Sharda Peeth were synonyms of intellectual glory of Kashmir. She hailed the ‘Save Sharda Mission’ for organising seminars and other programmes on Sharda culture.

“It is pleasing to see that now we have succeeded in creating an environment where such a seminar can be organised in Kashmir with local people participating in this programme of cultural awakening,” Andrabi said. “Sharda is not only a famous pilgrimage centre but it symbolises our illuminating intellectual past. The meaning of Sharda Peeth is the place of learning. We need to take concrete steps to restore Sharda Tirtha and Sharda Peetha now to again excel in knowledge and culture of synthesis.”

Andrabi said that she would submit a proposal of establishing a ‘Sharda Studies Centre’ at the University of Kashmir where the lost links would be reestablished through research and mega documentation projects.

The statement said that during the conference, researchers and cultural activists from across the Line of Control (LoC) also participated virtually.