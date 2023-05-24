Darakshan Andrabi praises Handicrafts, Handloom Deptt

Srinagar: J&K Waqf Board Chairperson, Dr Darakshan Andrabi, has praised Department of Handicrafts and Handloom for their contribution to preserve legacy of Kashmiri art and craft and presenting it during the visit of G20 delegates here.

According to a press note, yesterday Dr Darakshan Andrabi visited Handicrafts and Handloom stalls at SKICC , where multiple products were showcased to represent Kashmiri culture in the form of art and craft.

Dr Andrabi was received by officials of Handicrafts and Handloom Department . She hailed the efforts of handicrafts and handloom department for preserving legacy of Kashmiri art and craft .