Darbar Move’ practice imperative for inter- regional integration: Yaseen

Srinagar: Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen has said that the practice of ‘DarbarMove’ was imperative for inter-regional integration adding that any change in the centuries old practice shall have disastrous repercussions on the social, economical and cultural ties between the people of Kashmir and Jammu.

In a statement issued on Friday Hakeem Yaseen while terming the proposal to do away with the centuries old practice of Darbar Move against the overall interests of the country and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, has urged the Central government and Lieutenant Governorto shelve the proposal out rightly.

He said the practice of Darbar Move was imperative for a wide integration between the people of Kashmir and Jammu adding that doing away with the practice was a wrong decision from the social and economical point of view.