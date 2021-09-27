Data Science, Machine Learning training begins at SKUAST-K

Held under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof JP Sharma, students, scholars and faculty members from various institutes of the country are participating in the training.

SKUAST-K’s Director Planning & Monitoring, and PI NAHEP Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai said that such training programmes will pave the way for the fourth industrial revolution, which is driven by artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, robotics and drones.

He said SKUAST-K is working with top national, international institutes and tech companies to infuse the innovative and tech-driven startup culture among the students.