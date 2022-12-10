Day 2: Mughal road remains out of bounds

Rajouri: Mughal road continued to remain closed for movement of vehicles for second consecutive day on Saturday.

Deputy SP Traffic Aftab Shah said that fresh snowfall took place in the area due to which the road continued to remain closed for movement of all kinds of vehicles on Saturday also.

He said, “There is no movement of vehicles ahead of Poshana from the Poonch side as areas of Pir Ki Gali are completely under snow.” Deputy SP further said that snow clearance operation could not start due to continuous snowfall.

The road was closed on Friday due to fresh snowfall and rainfall as areas of Pir Ki Gali were under two feet of snow.