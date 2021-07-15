Day long convention of NC women wing functionaries held at Kokernag

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday said women and children have been the hardest hit by policy paralysis of the incumbent administration which has ‘reversed decades of progress made by successive NC led governments on gender equity.’

According to a statement issued here, addressing a one-day convention of party’s women functionaries here at Dak Bungalow Kokernag, Party’s State Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous highlighted the historic role National Conference played in socio-economic emancipation of J&K’s women folk. “It was our party that sought to change the roles of women and girls from bonded mortal beings to empowered, confident, educated and self-reliant individuals. The network of women’s colleges and vocational institutes across Jammu and Kashmir are the landmarks of NC’s commitment towards empowering women and d girls,” she said.