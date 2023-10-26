Days after his wedding, SPO missing from Sopore: Police

Sopore: A Special Police Officer (SPO) has gone missing from his residence in north Kashmir’s Sopore village, merely four days after his wedding sources said.

Tahir Ahmad Dar, son of Muhammad Akbar Dar of Dooru, Sopore, was last seen at his residence on Wednesday, and his whereabouts have since remained unknown.

It has been revealed from the sources that the missing SPO had been struggling with depression for a significant period, which could be a contributing factor to his disappearance.

The SPO, currently on leave, was previously stationed at Police Station Sopore, sources said.

A senior Police official confirmed the incident, stating that the officer’s wife notified them about his disappearance.

The official emphasised that extensive efforts were underway to locate him as quickly as possible.

He said that the authorities were actively investigating the SPO’s medical history to determine the details of his treatment and the healthcare professional responsible for his care.