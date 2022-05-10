DB sets aside single bench order, quashes FIR

The single bench while directing the police to register the FIR had observed that allegations made in the petition and the written complaint lodged by the petitioner before the police authorities and Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Kralpora, cognizable offences were disclosed.

“But it seems that not only the police authorities have refused to take action in the matter but even the Judicial Magistrate st Class, Kralpora has taken the matter casually by simply forwarding the application to concerned SHO for necessary action under law,” the bench had said.

The single bench had observed that in the instant case, it seemed the dictum of law laid down by the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court in a noted case had been observed in breach by not only the police authorities but even by the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Kralpora.