DC Anantnag chairs DLMC for CSS FPOs

Anantnag: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Basharat Qayoom Thursday chaired a meeting of the District Level Monitoring Committee for CSS FPOs to review the progress of existing FPOs and finalize the commodities for new upcoming FPOs.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that apprising the chair of the progress since the last DLMC, DDM Nabard who is also the member secretary of the monitoring committee, said that while 4 FPOs are presently operating in the district, FPOs are to be approved in 4 new blocks. He said that CBBOs have been engaged for all the blocks of the district.

Regarding the Mushkbudji FPO under NABARD direct PODF assistance, it was put forth that for better branding and targeting, a rice mill must be established in the district.

The DC directed Chief Agriculture Officer to finalised the location for establishing the mill after discussion with concerned stakeholders and submit a DPR.

Reviewing the physical and financial progress of Breng and Shahabad Honey FPOs, the chair was apprised that both FPOs are producing sufficient marketable surplus and are already generating revenue.

The DC stressed market linkages and marketing of the produce so that the farmers can fetch good prices. He directed the Chief Agriculture Officer to ensure that technical guidance is provided to the FPOs to increase productivity, particularly those of exotic vegetables so that the FPO can appeal to a niche market and fetch better prices.