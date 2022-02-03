DC Anantnag fixes timelines for removal of encroachments

Anantnag: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Piyush Singla Thursday fixed timelines for removal of encroachments in the south Kashmir district.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Singla laid stress on removal of encroachments from Kahcharie and State land in a systematic manner.
Reviewing the status of pending court cases, he fixed timelines for disposal of cases and directed the concerned officer to ensure that all pendancies were disposed off in the next two months.
Singla stressed that the field functionaries should be present within their jurisdiction at least twice a week so that people could bring forth their issues.