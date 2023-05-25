DC Anantnag presides over orientation programme of DAKSH KISAN

Ananatnag: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Syed Fakhrudin Hamid today presided over the orientation programme regarding awareness of DAKSH KISAN under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) at Government Degree College for Women, here.

The programme was organised by District Nodal Officer (HADP) in collaboration with Principal Degree College for Women.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC urged students to ensure maximum enrollment in “Daksh Kisan” to avail orientation and skilling courses for all interventions, and the latest techniques, explore new possibilities and make farming more accessible and profitable.