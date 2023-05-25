DC Anantnag presides over orientation programme of DAKSH KISAN
Ananatnag: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Syed Fakhrudin Hamid today presided over the orientation programme regarding awareness of DAKSH KISAN under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) at Government Degree College for Women, here.
The programme was organised by District Nodal Officer (HADP) in collaboration with Principal Degree College for Women.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC urged students to ensure maximum enrollment in “Daksh Kisan” to avail orientation and skilling courses for all interventions, and the latest techniques, explore new possibilities and make farming more accessible and profitable.
It is important to mention that the approach is in line with the policy of doubling farmers' income that is based on four important pillars viz., sustainability of production, value for farm output, strengthening of extension services for outreach and building & enabling agriculture to operate as an enterprise.
The DC further exhorted upon the trainers/officers of Agriculture and Allied sectors to educate students about the programme in detail and ensure the increased participation of students in the district.
He said that the Government is promoting Agriculture in a big way to boost farmer’s income and encouraged farmers for participating in the programme and adopting the novel programme in the District. He felicitated some progressive farmers of the district.
Principal GDC women on the occasion said that the institute has progressed in leaps and bounds and the products of this institute are serving across the country and women folk have proved themselves as good farmers and entrusted upon the students to take a positive role in farming.
He also said that the aim of this awareness programme is to acquaint the students about farming sectors and adopt Agriculture and allied sectors as startups and Entrepreneurship avenues.
Earlier, Chief Agriculture Officer Anantnag (DNO-HADP Ananatnag), Aijaz Hussain Dar appraised the DC about the DAKSH KISAN an online learning management study programme aimed at providing online trainings about 121 online courses of 5-7 days duration to the interested sections of the society with main focus on the 29 Projects earmarked under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme.