DC Anantnag reviews shifting of utilities from emergency airstrip

Anantnag: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Piyush Singla Tuesday reviewed the progress on shifting of utility services within the alignment of the emergency airstrip at Bijbehara.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing the status of 11 Kv Arwani, Railway and Tulkhan feeder lines and 33Kv Shamsipora supply line, the DC directed the Project Director NHAI PIU Srinagar to take the KPDCL on board while executing the works and find out the best solution for charging the stations.
Regarding the issue of developing a ramp for fruit mandi, the DC said that a meeting should be convened shortly with all concerned stakeholders and a temporary diversion would be constructed on a make-shift basis till a permanent solution was constructed.
The meeting was attended by ADC Anantnag Gulzar Ahmad, representatives from NHAI, Executive Engineer KPDCL Division Bijbehara, Executive Engineer KPDCL sub-transmission division Bijbehara, and representatives of various concerned line departments.