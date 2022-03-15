DC Anantnag reviews shifting of utilities from emergency airstrip

Anantnag: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Piyush Singla Tuesday reviewed the progress on shifting of utility services within the alignment of the emergency airstrip at Bijbehara.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing the status of 11 Kv Arwani, Railway and Tulkhan feeder lines and 33Kv Shamsipora supply line, the DC directed the Project Director NHAI PIU Srinagar to take the KPDCL on board while executing the works and find out the best solution for charging the stations.