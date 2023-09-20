DC Bandipora flags off 3-day Trekking expedition to Gurez

Bandipora: In order to promote a sense of adventure and exploration among youth, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad Wednesday flagged off a three-day trekking expedition from Mini Secretariat Bandipora to Gurez Valley.

The expedition comprising boys contingent of different age groups is being organised by Youth Services and Sports Department Bandipora.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by ADC Bandipora, Umar Shafi Pandit, DYSSO Bandipora Nazir Ahmad besides officials from the district youth services and sports department.

The DC was informed that the adventure initiative, organised under the banner of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ brings together 55 young male students from all five educational zones of Bandipora. He was further informed that the students were going on a journey of discovery and camaraderie, as they would be trekking through the landscapes of Gurez.

Dr Owais on the occasion wished the best of luck to the participants and emphasized in his address that such expeditions provide an opportunity to students to connect with the natural beauty of their homeland while fostering teamwork, physical fitness, and a sense of belonging to their country.