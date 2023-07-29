DC Bandipora participates in Ashura procession at Sumbal

Bandipora: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora Owais Ahmad on Saturday participated in the Ashura procession taken out at Sumbal Sub Division of Bandipora district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Ahmad, on the occasion participated in the Zuljanah procession, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).

He also held the Zuljanah and the Alam besides walking alongside the Taziyah in solidarity with all the mourners.

The locals warmly hailed the efforts of DC, who not only attended the procession but also extended assistance to the grieving attendees.

Prior to the event, the district administration ensured all necessary arrangements were meticulously put in place. Adequate medical facilities, regular water and power supply to the areas, and foolproof security measures were made to ensure smooth conduct of the procession, Ahmad said.

SSP Bandipora, Lakshay Sharma; SDM Sumbal, Tehsildar Sumbal and other senior officers of the district accompanied the DC.